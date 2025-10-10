White House memo defines antifa threat so broadly it could target any political opposition (video)

The Trump administration has launched what it calls a "whole-of-government approach" against antifa, with officials from the FBI, Justice Department, and Homeland Security promising to work together to go after its members. At what MSNBC describes as a "bizarre gathering," Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed to break down "the organization brick by brick," while Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem compared antifa's network to MS-13 and ISIS.

"It should be clear to all Americans that we have a very serious left-wing terror threat in our country," Trump declared, promising his administration would be "far more threatening to them than they ever were with us, and that includes the people that fund them."

The problem: antifa isn't an organization. It has no headquarters, membership rolls, or leadership structure. As Paul Waldman writes in MSNBC, it's "essentially an idea" rooted in opposition to fascism, with a small number of activists who occasionally confront far-right groups at protests. Yet the administration has issued an executive order designating antifa a domestic terror organization and directed the Treasury Department to trace funding supposedly flowing from liberal donors like George Soros.

A recent White House memo defines the threat broadly, targeting those who show "anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism" or "extremism on migration, race, and gender."

This vague language could justify harassment of political opponents, says Waldman: "The war on antifa can, quite easily, become the justification for further steps toward actual fascism."

