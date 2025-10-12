Modern Time Machines finishes dream pop collaboration with "September" songwriter

Carla and I met Ben Golomb at Allee Willis's former house, where he told us about "Ornamental," a song he wrote with the legendary songwriter shortly before her passing. We're happy to share it here.

Willis wrote hits like "September" for Earth, Wind & Fire, "What Have I Done to Deserve This?" for Pet Shop Boys, and the Friends theme song. She met Golomb while he was making a documentary about Howard the Duck, a film she'd worked on. Their friendship quickly sparked the idea of writing together, and Willis brought her characteristic quick, decisive creativity to the collaboration.

Just days after their final songwriting session — where they discussed future plans — Willis passed away unexpectedly in December 2019. Modern Time Machines paused work on the song out of respect and grief. They returned to finish it years later after hearing about a documentary on Willis.

In a video about the collaboration, Golomb reflects on Willis's inspiring energy and her philosophy of acting on creative impulses without hesitation. "Ornamental" became Willis's final song, now receiving airplay on Detroit radio in her hometown. The track blends Modern Time Machines' dream pop and shoegaze sound with Willis's gift for melody — a bittersweet farewell from a songwriter who never stopped creating.