This OnlyFans account might actually save the world

In case you're late to the, ahem, "action," the OnlyFans account created in May by the Quick Response Fund for Nature to raise money for engendered species is still up and running. The account, called "OnlyEndangereds," has posted 23 photos and 10 videos so far, at least according to the info I could gather from OnlyFans without actually signing up.

The Quick Response Fund website explains that the OnlyEndangereds OnlyFans features "cheeky photos and videos of endangered parrots, lemurs, tortoises, and iguanas getting frisky in nature." They further describe what you'll see at OnlyEndangereds and what you'll pay for the privilege:

The account features photos and videos of rare animals such as macaws, ring-tailed lemurs, Aldabra giant tortoises, and blue iguanas "getting it on." Anyone can subscribe to the OnlyEndangereds account for free and unlock premium #OnlyParrots, #OnlyLemurs, #OnlyIguanas, and more content starting at $3.99.

Every penny of proceeds from OnlyEndangereds is used to secure land to protect critical habitats for endangered animals, so you can feel good about seeking out what Carly Vynne, Director of Quick Response Fund for Nature calls the "wild, weird, and wonderfully real" content.

Read more about the OnlyEndangereds project here, and visit their OnlyFans page here. And if you really don't want to sign up for OnlyFans, you can see a lot of OnlyEndangereds "spicy pics and videos" on the Quick Response Fund for Nature's Instagram. You can also watch a hilarious teaser for their OnlyFans page, featuring "hot shell on shell action" and "something different, something with a bushy tail and unsettling stare," on the OnlyEndangereds YouTube page.

And if you absolutely must see some tortoises going at it, I can share a saucy video I took a couple years ago of some tortoises getting it on at the Phoenix Herpetological Society, just let me know. They are pretty hilarious when they get going!

You can also just skip all of these shenanigans and directly donate to QRFN here.

