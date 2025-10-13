Injured butterfly gets wing transplant

The Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, Long Island, receives hundreds of calls daily, with many seeking advice on injured wildlife, such as squirrels, birds, or turtles. Last week, they received a call for help with a butterfly with a broken wing. "When a Good Samaritan called to ask if we could help an injured monarch butterfly, we didn't hesitate. She brought it in, and we got to work," according to a post on the center's Facebook page.

They snipped off the damaged portion of the wing. The center has a butterfly house, and they trimmed a wing from a deceased butterfly to fit and glued it into place. After a dusting of cornstarch to dry the glue, the butterfly flapped its wings and was ready to join the other Monarchs in the annual migration to Mexico for the winter.

Monarch numbers have dropped drastically since the 1980s, due to insecticides, climate change, and loss of habitat. Monarchs lay their eggs exclusively on milkweed, which the caterpillars later feed on. The use of agricultural pesticides has caused substantial milkweed loss. Although there is a proposal under review to list Monarchs as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, they are currently not federally protected. Click here for some tips on how to help conserve the species.

