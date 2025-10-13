Thermal cameras show our noses cool when we are stressed

You might hide your bout of acute stress from human observers, but thermal imaging cameras won't be fooled: our noses cool sharply when we're under pressure, the result of our bodies altering blood flow to the face.

Scientists have discovered that the drop in temperature of a person's nose can be used as a measure of stress levels, and to monitor recovery. … the researcher who was running the test invited a panel of three strangers into the room. They all stared at me silently as the researcher informed that I now had three minutes to prepare a five minute speech about my "dream job". As I felt the heat rise around my neck, the scientists captured my face changing colour through their thermal camera. My nose quickly dropped in temperature – turning blue on the thermal image – as I considered how to bluster my way through this unplanned presentation.

The study involved 29 voluntees and all experienced a drop in schnozz temperature of between three and six degrees, the BBC reported. Recovery is fast but the signal appears to be "a robust marker of a changing stress state." The academic motivation here is animal rescue and resettlement: "They can't say how they're feeling and they can be quite good at masking how they're feeling," says Marianne Paisley, a researcher from the University of Sussex.

This will be used to market new but unreliable lie-detection gadgets to law enforcement, I guarantee it.

