Thermal cameras show our noses cool when we are stressed

Image via BBC Image via BBC

You might hide your bout of acute stress from human observers, but thermal imaging cameras won't be fooled: our noses cool sharply when we're under pressure, the result of our bodies altering blood flow to the face.

Scientists have discovered that the drop in temperature of a person's nose can be used as a measure of stress levels, and to monitor recovery. … the researcher who was running the test invited a panel of three strangers into the room. They all stared at me silently as the researcher informed that I now had three minutes to prepare a five minute speech about my "dream job".

As I felt the heat rise around my neck, the scientists captured my face changing colour through their thermal camera. My nose quickly dropped in temperature – turning blue on the thermal image – as I considered how to bluster my way through this unplanned presentation.

The study involved 29 voluntees and all experienced a drop in schnozz temperature of between three and six degrees, the BBC reported. Recovery is fast but the signal appears to be "a robust marker of a changing stress state." The academic motivation here is animal rescue and resettlement: "They can't say how they're feeling and they can be quite good at masking how they're feeling," says Marianne Paisley, a researcher from the University of Sussex.

This will be used to market new but unreliable lie-detection gadgets to law enforcement, I guarantee it.

