Walmart and Target rumored to pull Xboxes from shelves

Last month, Costco ended sales of Xbox consoles or accessories in the U.S. and U.K. after Microsoft announced price hikes. Walmart and Target are following suit, report workers there on social media, though official sources were quick to state this is not true.

According to Reddit users who claim to work at Target and Walmart, both stores have begun removing their Xbox stock en masse. "On Wednesday, the Target I work for has removed all Xbox games and I'm pretty sure it will be store wide," u/Jawwaad127 alleged. "All the games have been discontinued and will likely go [on] clearance." "My local Target is getting rid of their Xbox section," u/CodeE1985 posted, attaching photo evidence. "The electronics manager says they will no longer carry systems, games, or accessories. He also said all Targets in the Kansas City area are purging Xbox stock as well."

Windows Central:

Microsoft has given us a statement, noting that Walmart and Target, at large, are still "committed partners" for Xbox hardware. "Target and Walmart, among other retailers, remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games." Misinformation is generally been worse than ever thanks to AI, bots, and the like, but Microsoft has earned itself plenty of negativity over the last year. Where is all this misinformation coming from? And what will it take to turn the tide?

Microsoft says it's working on a next-gen console.

We are actively investing in our future first-party consoles and devices designed, engineered and built by Xbox," The company said in a statement to Windows Central on October 5. "For more details, the community can revisit our agreement announcement with AMD." This was in response to an alleged insider reporting that Xbox's hardware future was "up in the air." That rumor also built on the brand's ongoing, public-facing crises and apparent de-emphasizing of its console hardware:

The context: Sony's PlayStation 5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S more than 2 to 1, with estimates from July 2025 showing PS5 sales at 78.22 million units compared to the Xbox's 33.40 million. Meanwhile, everyday gamers are moving to handheld systems—a market already dominated by Microsoft Windows-based devices from many manufacturers and Nintendo's Switch 2. Sony has belatedly sought to get back in the market while Microsoft faces the uneasy dilemma of how to meld its console and PC gaming eco-systems.