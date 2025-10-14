ICE attacked and detained four US citizens in Illinois

ICE agents are not known to be truth tellers, so it seems unlikely these four US citizens were actually doing wrong when ICE detained and abused them in Forest Park, Illinois.

ICE was arresting someone and seemed to have incidentally also nabbed some citizens just doing their job at the cemetery. ICE claims they were interfering with their critical arrest, while the citizens are just confused as to what happened. The Mayor of Forest Park appears skeptical of the ICE agents, prior performance of ICE suggests he's right on.

