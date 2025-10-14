MAGA Mike Johnson's priorities are super weird

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson claims to be an upstanding Christian "warrior" of the faith, but his actions suggest otherwise.

Here MAGA Mike stands by as DHS agents shoot priests in the head with pepperballs, yet he is working hard to get Donald Trump his coveted Nobel Peace Prize.

vs this:

And lets just be clear, he is obviously protecting his pedophile President, who does not deserve a peace prize, by blocking an elected member of Congress from taking her seat:

