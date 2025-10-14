Michael J Fox shares untold Back to the Future stories in "Future Boy"

Michael J. Fox recalls his first night filming Back to the Future, stumbling through a scene in a rubber radiation suit, barely able to see through his fogged-up visor. "All I could think about: Is this really my acting debut in this movie? Fucking rubber gloves!" This kind of detail fills Future Boy, Fox's new memoir dropping today, which chronicles the extraordinary period when the young actor juggled two iconic roles — filming the blockbuster movie by night while starring in Family Ties by day.

Written with longtime collaborator Nelle Fortenberry, this behind-the-scenes account captures the intense four months in 1985 when the 23-year-old actor worked punishing 20-hour days, racing between studios via the Cahuenga Pass. "Slam! Daylight. Slam! Darkness," Fox writes of his schedule. "While the denizens of Los Angeles enjoyed their sea breezes and warm rays, my daytime hours were spent cocooned in a sunless soundstage."

Fox brings readers into the whirlwind of replacing Eric Stoltz as Marty six weeks into filming, working without rehearsal time, and pushing through extreme exhaustion to deliver career-defining performances in both roles. His detailed recollections of key scenes, from the "Johnny B. Goode" performance to late-night shoots with Christopher Lloyd, offer fascinating insights into the making of a beloved classic.

The book shines in its portrayals of the creative personalities involved, from the brilliant but demanding Bob Zemeckis to the enigmatic Crispin Glover. According to the book, Fox had an interesting and complex relationship with Glover. He particularly describes a scene where they were filming the laundry line conversation about George asking Lorraine to the dance. Glover kept moving perpendicular to the camera instead of staying in the planned frame, until the crew eventually had to build a literal corral of sandbags and C-stands to keep him in shot.

Fox writes with admiration for Glover's unique approach: "I picture Crispin facing me in our scenes together—hips locked, delivering his lines as his arms and head moved independently, with a sort of musicality that only he could hear." In one memorable moment, Glover unexpectedly grabbed a broom and started sweeping during a scene. When Fox later asked him about it, Glover replied, "It was a sweep of indignation."

Despite their different acting styles, Fox respected Glover's commitment to his interpretation of George McFly: "Crispin had his own ideas as to how and where his character should move… His talent was unquestionable, although his methods sometimes created friction. Still, I respected how he remained true to George (as he understood and embodied him)."

Fox later wrote Glover a letter saying, "Your performance is richer and deeper every time I see it. In fact, I skip over my bits to watch yours. Granted, we didn't talk much during production, so I never had the chance to say that you are a brilliant actor, and I was thrilled to work with you."

Written with humor, heart, and remarkable recall, Future Boy is both a vital piece of Hollywood history and a moving account of an actor seizing his moment.

Previously:

• Michael J. Fox shares his story in the first trailer for Apple TV's STILL

• Michael J. Fox talks life with Parkinson's disease: 'Every day it's tougher'

• Michael J. Fox is ready to come back to TV, developing a semi-autobiographical sitcom

• Michael J. Fox recreates the Back to the Future teaser trailer shot-for-shot