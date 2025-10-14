Portland still not a war zone, more like a party

The protests in Portland continue. Costumes are available for folks who'd like to try them on, and the only aggressors are ICE and some MAGA jerks trying to instigate. Mostly, Portland looks like fun!

First thing you need to know is Portland is not burning, and the storefronts are not bombed out. If you are ever wondering if this has changed, a handy website exists to help you: Is Portland Burning?

The Portland Frog has given an interview. He loves absurdity and his neighbors. ICE and DHS are treating immigrants inhumanely, and the Frong Stands. If you want to join in and wear a costume, someone has made them available:

