U.S. consumers paying most of the costs of Trump's tariffs

Given that tariffs are import taxes, it's no wonder Goldman Sachs found that consumers are shouldering most of the costs of President Trump's. The supply chain ends with you.

The findings, released Sunday, suggest U.S. consumers will continue to struggle with high prices — something Trump had promised to address in the run-up to his re-election. While inflation rates have come down from the post-Covid peak, they have remained stuck above levels economists consider healthy, causing consumers and businesses alike to continue to report feeling burdened by price increases.

Consumer prices up every month of his administration but one, and now inflation is going up too. Goldman Sachs claims 55% of the costs of the tariffs are borne by consumers, and its methodology is simple:

The Goldman analysts arrived at their estimate of the tariffs' burden on consumers by comparing how much consumer prices for tariffed products have deviated from previous trends. The burden is actually less than the estimated pass-through that occurred during the trade war Trump set off during his first term in 2018. In that period, evidence suggests foreign exporters did not bear any significant share of the tariff costs at the time, meaning consumers were shouldering even more of a burden.

The White House claims that "the cost of tariffs will ultimately be borne by foreign exporters," but there's little to stop exporters raising prices to cover those costs beyond their own competitive pressures, and those ordering from abroad currently must pay up if they want to get their package. The key strategy to keep prices down for consumers appears to be Trump's fleeting interest in ordering this or that retailer to "eat the tariffs" in their margins.