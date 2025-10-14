Watch as the replica of Columbus's Santa Maria sinks (video)

Noted violent slaver, spreader of disease, and forced conversions to Christianity, Christopher Columbus's flagship, the Santa Maria, was reproduced as a replica in 1987. It sank off the coast of Puerto Vallarta last Friday.

In other Columbus Day News: A replica of one of his ships just sank off the coast of Puerto Vallarta in Mexico on Friday. It was a hot attraction for tourists for over 30 years.

It launched in 1992 for the 500th anniversary of Columbus's trip. It was based on his main ship, the Santa Maria. Officials said there was an issue with the pumps, and it started taking on water.

The fact that it sank is sad . . . but in a weird way, also authentic. The real Santa Maria ALSO sank on Christmas Day in 1492.

It happened off the coast of modern-day Haiti. Columbus was sleeping when the cabin boy let it drift into a sandbank. The wood was used to build a fort.

There's footage of the replica going down on Friday, and it happened fast. Once it tipped, it only took about 30 seconds. But all the crewmembers made it off, so everyone's okay.