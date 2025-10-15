Every media outlet but one refused to sign the Pentagon's loyalty pledge

The Pentagon issued an ultimatum to its press corps: sign a pledge not to report leaks or other info the Pentagon does not approve, even if it's unclassified, or get out. Today, every media outlet but one got out. Refusing the press policy were ABC News, AL-Monitor, the Associated Press, The Atlantic, Aviation Week, Axios, Bloomberg News, Breaking Defense, C4ISRNET, CBS News, CNN, Defense Daily, Defense News, Defense One, The Economist, Federal Times, The Financial Times, Fox News, The Guardian, The Hill, HuffPost, Military Times, MSNBC, NBC News, The New York Times, Newsmax, NewsNation, NPR, PBS Newshour, Politico, RealClearPolitics, Reuters, Task & Purpose, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Examiner, The Washington Post, The Washington Times and WTOP News.

Signing it was One America News Network, which has described itself as one of Donald Trump's "greatest supporters."

The department has set a Tuesday deadline for news organizations to agree to it or turn in their Pentagon press badges and clear out their workspaces in the building by Wednesday. President Donald Trump, asked about the new policy on Tuesday, told reporters that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth "finds the press to be very disruptive in terms of world peace and maybe security for our nation." Hegseth called the requirements "common sense," adding that "we're trying to make sure national security is respected."

