"Everyone is welcome," says restaurant accused of putting everyone not white in one corner

The Los Angeles area chain of restaurants, Great White, denies racism as customers and ex-staff describe years of bias.

Great White co-founders Sam Trude and Sam Cooper also previously owned a restaurant called Gran Blanco. Sarah Rose Brier, who was an employee of Gran Blanco in Venice Beach in 2023, told NBC Los Angeles that she was instructed to treat people of color differently.

"If Asian guests came in, we were told to seat them outside—like they're never gone to inside table," Brier said.

Gran Blanco issued a statement saying they have been under new management since June 2025.

Great White has issued a statement denying the allegations.

"Great White is named after a shark. It has nothing to do with race. Any notion that we have mistreated customers or employees or seated people based on their ethnicity is absolutely outrageous and completely false. Everyone is welcome here," the statement read.

The restaurant has received viral criticism from Asian Americans and other people of color. However, a few popular conservative influencers are showing their support for the restaurant. EmilySavesAmerica said she would support the restaurant now that she knows they're White supremacist.

