It's 10AM: Do you know where your files are?

Your data should be yours. Period. Which means you, and only you, should be able to access it when it matters. That means a storage solution should give you two things: privacy and accessibility. From pictures to files, you should be able to access your data when you want, and how you want, while knowing that no one else can do the same. Enter: Internxt Cloud Storage, a 10TB storage solution that gives you control of your data across devices.

Your data, your way

Your phone can't hold all your files, memories, documents, and data. And it shouldn't have to. But most cloud storage options make it just as hard for you to access your files as anyone else. With Internxt, you get full control of all of your files, as well as an open-source interface that makes accessing your files simple.

With fast connection and easy sharing, all your files are available on all your devices. Using an intuitive interface, Internxt makes cloud storage user-friendly.

The path to secure storage

What if you had the most powerful encryption technology at your fingertips to protect your files? With Internxt, you do. With post-quantum encryption, your files are safe from the most advanced hackers. Whether you're a business person or a student, this should give you peace of mind.

You also get 10TB of file storage and end-to-end encryption. You can access your files straight from your desktop and mobile apps. You can rest assured that your cloud storage will keep your data private and easy to find.

Get a lifetime subscription to the 10TB plan of Internxt Cloud Storage for just $349.99 (Reg. $2,900).

