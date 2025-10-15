Study finds most new articles generated by AI

A study of online content finds that the quantity of AI-generated articles now exceeds the number posted by human authors. But it's been a close-run thing for about 12 months, according to their sample of 65,000 English-language online items, suggesting the impact of ChatGPT and other Large Language Models has plateaued. Moreover, they suspect that the AI-generated article are largely unread by humans.

We hypothesize that this is because practitioners found that AI-generated articles do not perform well in search, as shown in a separate study.

They admit that that accurate detection of AI is difficult, and in particular that "a human in the loop" makes it moreso: "our study did not evaluate the prevalence of content created using this strategy." So you might say the study was of material so obviously created by AI—with all the most distinctive features!—that they can delve right in to the conclusion 💯🎯.

Key Takeaways

• The quantity of AI-generated articles has surpassed the quantity of human-written articles being published on the web.

• However, the proportion of AI-generated articles has plateaued since May 2024.

• Despite the prevalence of AI-generated articles on the web, we show in a separate study that these articles largely do not appear in Google and ChatGPT. We do not evaluate whether AI-generated articles are viewed in proportion by real users, but we suspect that they are not.

• Our study did not evaluate the prevalence of AI-generated / human-edited articles, and they may be even more prevalent.

Bear in mind that "percentage of the total" graphs can be quite misleading because they hide changes in the total. In this case, the tidal wave of unread text the authors say is mostly ignored by search engines. At scale, AI detection is good enough for search to factor in, and there are all sorts of other environmental clues to be found in domain names, tech choices, author names that don't show up anywhere else, etc.

A charming way to look at it might be that LLMs represent Borges' Library of Babel. It's all in there somewhere, and a page of unedited slop showing up at abc-news-BBC-trustednews dot xyz isn't a threat to anyone's job.