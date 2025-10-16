Amazon, Google, Apple and others seeking government favors pay for Trump's $200,000,000 ballroom

Trump's building a ballroom funded by people who need things from the government, and he threw a party to congratulate himself. The guest list is a who's who of companies currently terrified of regulatory oversight. Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Lockheed Martin all sent representatives to watch Trump brag about his $200,000,000 ballroom.

The New York Times reports that Trump acknowledged some of these corporate titans had previously opposed him, but they rushed to support him once he amassed power. "It's amazing the way a victory can change the minds of some people," Trump.

Richard Painter, George W. Bush's ethics lawyer—yes, that White House had one—called it exactly what it is: "pay to play." Trump's building a ballroom funded by people who need things from the government. What could possibly go wrong?

History offers a helpful answer: corporations have always been thrilled to build infrastructure for authoritarians when there's money involved. Volkswagen, BMW, Siemens, Bayer, and Mercedes-Benz all profitably constructed concentration camp facilities or supplied forced labor during World War II. Hugo Boss literally made the uniforms. These companies are still around, still profitable, still respectable. So when tech giants and defense contractors line up to fund Trump's vanity project while he "amasses power," maybe we shouldn't expect their moral compass to suddenly start working now.

The Times published the guest list of poltroons who attended the dinner: