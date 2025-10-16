Back to the Future Lego DeLorean not so pricey as that Death Star

Last month's Lego Death Star didn't land so well, but this month brings a new retro treat and a much more enticing price tag: the Lego Delorean, as in Back to the Future, is just $28. It comes with minifigs of Marty McFly and Doc Brown, can be reconfigured into the Mr. Fusion version for those of us who don't need roads, and has all of the good doctor's futuristic customizations. It's a 357-piece assembly and measures 6.5 inches by 4 inches by 2.5 inches when complete.

MODEL CAR BUILDING TOY – The LEGO Speed Champions Time Machine from Back to the Future (77256) building toy for kids 9 years old and up lets young builders create time travel adventures

2 MINIFIGURES – Kids can place the Doc Brown and Marty McFly minifigures inside the cockpit for creative storytelling and pretend play adventures

BUILD 2 WAYS – Kids can construct the DeLorean from the first Back to the Future movie with lightning rod and California license plate, then rebuild it into the flying version with Mr. Fusion, orange license plate, and sideways wheels

AUTHENTIC MOVIE DETAILS – Both versions of the iconic car include features straight from the films, like rear air vents, cockpit, the flux capacitor, and a time calculator GIFT FOR BOYS & GIRLS – This Back to the Future DeLorean is a fun build-and-play experience and makes a great birthday or any-time present for kids, movie fans and nostalgic adults

ICONIC CARS FOR PLAY & DISPLAY – LEGO Speed Champions car building kits (sold separately) let kids and passionate car fans build detailed replica versions of some of the world's most famous vehicles

DIMENSIONS – This 357-piece car model playset measures over 4 in. (10 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) long and 2.5 in. (7 cm) wide when assembled

Much better. Now do an official Airwolf!