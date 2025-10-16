Battle royale ditches guns for typewriters in bizarre indie game

A while ago, I singled out upcoming indie game Final Sentence as one to watch. The very concept — a battle royale fought not with guns, but with typewriters — was an immensely interesting one, and I'm happy to see that interest has paid off. Imagine Mario Teaches Typing, but he pulls out a revolver and shoots you if you mess up too many times. I'm always down to see unique concepts in the gaming space, and after playing the game's demo, I'm happy to report it doesn't disappoint.

Granted, you can tell it's a demo. The promised 100-player lobbies are a mere 32 for now, there's only one model for the player character, and most crucially of all, the pool of typing prompts is fairly limited. There are the bones of an excellent, desperately frantic experience here, though — I can't wait to see how the final product manages to screw it up with monetization, given that it'll be a free-to-play battle royale.