Borderlands 4 goes on sale one month after CEO promised five-year wait

If it seems a bit like the Borderlands 4 news cycle has exclusively consisted of "Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford says something ridiculous and immediately eats his words," blame Randy for continuing to say ridiculous things. I'm shocked no one at 2K, the game's publisher, has confiscated his social media. His latest pearl of wisdom is his promise that Borderlands 4 wouldn't see a sale for at least the next five years:

"Sales like this and Borderlands 3 showing up on console subscription programs took over five years from the game's launch," Pitchford says about Borderlands 3's major discount. "And to set expectations, it will be even longer before this kind of thing happens in the next cycle with Borderlands 4," he adds.

Shot and chaser: Borderlands 4 is now on sale for 20% off, just about a month after release (which you'll notice is less than five years).

Even with Randy's called shot aside, this is exceedingly rare for new Triple-A games in general. While we don't quite know all the reasons behind the game's presumably underwhelming sales just yet, I can't imagine the face of the developer making an ass of himself in a public forum is helping much. Maybe he'll learn his lesson by the time Borderlands 5 rolls around.