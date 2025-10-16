Chicago judge furious: "You can't drive a car through a crowd," orders bodycams on federal agents

US District Court Judge Sara Ellis, in Illinois, has sharply rebuked federal law enforcement for defying her order to avoid violent encounters with protesters and journalists in Chicago. Judge Ellis has "serious concerns" after new footage appeared showing agents firing tear gas and crowd-control weapons despite her temporary restraining order. Frustrated and visibly angry, Ellis ordered all agents equipped with body cameras to record future encounters, warning that her patience "is running out."

"I'm not happy," Ellis said with evident exasperation in her voice. "I'm really not happy."

In response, Ellis announced Thursday she will require all federal agents with body cameras to have them on during encounters with immigration protesters.

"That's the nice thing about body cameras is that they pick up events before the triggering event happens," she said.

The judge initially required all agents to wear cameras, but agreed to some flexibility after Sean Skedzielewski, an attorney representing the Trump administration, said it would be logistically impossible to immediately equip all agents with bodycams.

The Department of Justice still opposed the body cam order, arguing it's not a simple matter to record the body cam videos and consistently turn them around for reviewing and redacting video based on every allegation.