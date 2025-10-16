Colbert shares a message from the leader of the Frog resistance

The power of the Inflatable Army is overwhelming.

The Trump Administration's assault on peaceful protest continues. While cities are declaring emergencies, and Judges are blocking ICE from making arrests on court grounds as if they are vampires attempting to enter a church, Trump stooge and noted weirdo JD Vance is declaring the entire (shutdown) Government needs to be brought to bear against "left-wing violence."

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert shared a message from the leader of this violent left-wing group:

People in inflatable costumes are making fools out of Trump and his cronies every single day.

