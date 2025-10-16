Giraffe-suited singer arrested at ICE protest sparks free speech fight. Defense fund nears $100,000

I recently reported on the wonderful "jest resistance" of musical comedian, artist, and film producer Rob Potylo, aka Robby Roadsteamer, who has been bringing his funny and biting protest activism — featuring dressing in animal costumes and loudly belting out alternative lyrics to classic songs in a gruff voice over a crackly PA system — to ICE protests around the United States.

Well, the latest news is that he was recently arrested in Portland, Oregon. The description of a video of the arrest posted on Robby Roadsteamer's YouTube states that he "went to Portland Oregon on a goodwill mission to sing some Rod Stewart with the Portland Frog at ICE Headquarters" but that "he was immediately detained!" In the video you can hear Robby repeating, "It's about peace and love, it's about rock and roll." Soap Central provides more details:

Rob Potylo, better known as Robby Roadsteamer, was taken into custody and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers outside the agency's facility in Portland, Oregon, on October 14, 2025. He is an artist, video producer, musician, comedian, and a "manic creative type," who has appeared on the reality series America's Got Talent, according to his Tumblr bio. According to the 50-second clip shared on Potylo's YouTube channel, filmed by Sophia Showers Carew, he is seen dressed in a giraffe costume, holding a microphone, and performing in the streets outside the ICE headquarters . . . As authorities put Rob Potylo's arms behind his back and took him toward the facility, onlookers were heard saying: "Leave him alone. What are you doing? He's talking, he's just talking."

A Go Fund Me has been set up to raise money to help with his legal costs. It reads:

Robby Roadsteamer has been detained by ICE in Portland, Oregon after a peacekeeping trip to heal the divide with the city battling ICE illegally grabbing innocent people off the streets in Portland. He was singing with the Portland Frog when ICE started shooting pepper balls at him, then detained Robby. Robby is being brought up on trespassing charges and asked to appear in court in Portland even though ICE dragged him onto their property! This is a battle for free speech! And Robby needs powerful lawyers. Anything you can give would be huge!

As of 2 pm PST on October 16, he's raised almost $100,000.

Contribute to his Go Fund Me here.