How to install Windows 11 on "incompatible" computers

It's been four years since the release of Windows 11. Earlier this week, Microsoft decided that PC users have had more than enough time to upgrade to the latest iteration of their bloated, crash-prone operating system.

As of October 14, Windows 10 stopped receiving support from the company. There will be no new security updates. No bug fixes. Given the cadence of new malware releases, that's a problem for people who prefer their computers not to become a ransomware-infested dumpster full of their kids' photos.

For anyone who likes to use their hardware until the wheels fall off, this could be a problem: Microsoft has some strict rules surrounding what hardware can rock a Windows 11 install, even if what's under the PC's hood is powerful enough to run the OS smoothly. While I'd recommend installing Linux on your older system instead, if you're a sadist or need to run Windows, I've got a workaround for you that should, in most instances, allow you to keep your old laptop or tower keeping on.

Flyoobee (dumb name, but a great piece of software) is free to download from GitHub. It allows users to force Windows 11 to install on hardware that Microsoft would normally disallow its OS to run on. It's simple to install, easy to use, and can have your old machine up and running with Redmond's most recent hotness in no time at all. If you're interested, download it as soon as possible. It's disappeared from GitHub before and could well do so again.

A word of warning: while this is a great way to pound Windows 11 onto a machine until it fits, it's best to check that your PC meets the minimum processor and RAM requirements for it. Flyoobee lets you install Windows 11 on your rig, but if it's underpowered, you'll end up with an up-to-date but slow, lag-ridden mess.