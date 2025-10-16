Namibia wildfire consumed 6,000 square kilometers in just five days

Most people in North America and Europe are well aware of the alarming increase in forest fires over the past several years. I'd be comfortable saying that there are likely not many of us who haven't been touched by the carnage the fires have caused. You probably know someone who has lost their possessions or heard of a friend's relative who did. Or even a loved one. It's easy to focus on what's happening at home and lose focus on the rest of the world. As it happens, Africa is also experiencing a surge in wildfires this year. From what Bellingcat has to say about it, things are not looking pretty:

Late last month, fires engulfed Namibia's most visited wildlife reserve – Etosha National Park. An analysis of satellite imagery by Bellingcat has found that more than a third of the park was affected, impacting crucial grazing lands for endangered species, including black rhinos, giraffes and elephants.

The fires started on the 22nd, and due to their location and the difficulty of accessing the area with equipment and personnel, it took five days before anyone could make a significant impact on the blaze. As the fire raged on, one of NASA's satellites passed overhead several times. People, the pictures are not pretty:

Image via NASA

Yep, you read that right: in five days, the fire consumed 6,000 km of terrain. Absolutely terrifying. By the first of October, there were reports that the fire had grown to 8000 km in size. There are always fires in the savannah. It's part of the deal. But this… is a bit much. It's suspected that the fire started as a result of charcoal production on a farm bordering the area. It's a strange comfort to think about the fact that everything, everywhere, is drifting off the rails. Things are bad, but we're all in this together.