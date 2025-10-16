New XBox handheld comes with Microsoft Teams and OneDrive

With Sony selling two PlayStation 5s for every XBox, Microsoft has made efforts to broaden the brand to cover PC gaming, still thoroughly dominated by Windows. But Windows 11 is a decidedly bleak affair and not at all designed with gaming in mind. A good example: the latest XBox handheld comes with Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and a solid selection of its other business-class surveillance bloatware.

As one poster put it, 'They're pivoting pretty quickly from "Everything is an Xbox" to "Every Xbox is a thing your boss can monitor you on."'

Someone should bring up the keyboard and see if StickyKeys is enabled on their $1000 handheld game console.