OpenAI is valued at $500bn and has committed to spending more than $1tn on datacenters and GPUs and what-have-you in pursuit of all the things AI is good for. But it currently tallies only $13bn in annual recurring revenue and is losing about three times what it already spends, writes Thomas Claburn: "ChatGPT is so popular that almost no one will pay for it."

According to a report published last month in The Information, OpenAI during the first half of 2025 collected $4.3 billion in revenue while still posting a net loss of $13.5 billion during that six month period. More than half of that loss is attributable to "remeasurement of convertible interest rights," which The Information suggests is a reference to billions of dollars' worth of convertible equity issued to investors. The Financial Times reports that OpenAI had an operating loss of about $8 billion for the first half of the year, which presumably excludes the equity obligations.

Subscriptions are "flatlining" in Europe as the fad phase wears off and the trough of disillusionment beckons. Of ChatGPT's 800 million users, only 40m pay for the service. Some see opportunity in the gap but the 5% conversion rate that represents is already high and well above the industry average of 3%.

OpenAI's platforms account for about 80 percent of all web traffic for generative AI tools, representing 190 million of the 240 million average daily visits, according to SimilarWeb data [PDF] published in May.

Yesterday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced its new video service would soon offer porn. This is perhaps its best shot, notwithstanding the irony that it's all trained on the work of existing performers and artists that payment processors refuse to process transactions for.

Ed Zitron, profiled recently in The Financial Times, is the key commentator to follow when it comes to the insane economics of these startups. Hail Mary and Hail Satan too while you're at it.