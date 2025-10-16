The cost of endless war: almost every child in Gaza needs psychological care

Generations in Gaza are dealing with the psychological effects of the never-ending war. A case study from the World Health Organization shows how violence has traumatized nearly every child, and psychosocial support is now critical.

The war in Gaza has created a silent epidemic of trauma among its youngest survivors. According to this World Health Organization report, nearly all of Gaza's 1.2 million children now require mental health and psychosocial support. Years of bombardment, displacement, and loss have left deep psychological scars. They will not heal without sustained intervention. Aid groups warn that without urgent mental health programs, an entire generation could grow up defined by trauma rather than hope.

For the past 16 years, children in Gaza have been exposed to an almost relentless cycle of wars, invasions and attacks. The repeated exposure to multiple traumatizing events associated with the conflict, including shelling, bombing, destruction of homes, family separation, physical injuries, and witnessing the wounding or loss of family members or loved ones, can have a profound effect on the social, mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing of children in Gaza. Under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), children have the right to be protected during conflicts, the right to survival, and the right to develop physically, mentally and emotionally (1). However, children are more vulnerable during armed conflicts and their rights are often violated (1,2). Gaza has an extremely young population and the collective impact of war constitutes a catastrophic crisis for the mental health of children. This systematic violation of children's rights threatens their immediate wellbeing and affects their physical, emotional and cognitive growth, thereby undermining their future development. This report documents the stories of 4 children who have lived through the October 2023 war in Gaza and highlights the devastating impact of the conflict on their mental health. These children are receiving support from Children Not Numbers, a non-government organization whose mission is to provide immediate support and long-term rehabilitation to children affected by conflicts. Informed consent was obtained from the parents to document their children's stories for this paper.

Previously:

• Italy and Spain bail on Gaza flotilla as Israel looms

• New York Times Gaza writer has no journalism experience and boosted call to slaughter Palestinians: 'violate any norm'

• Spooked: Trump disowns his 'take over the Gaza Strip' remarks after his golf resort was vandalized (video)

• New York Governor Kathy Hochul says it is Israel's right to destroy Gaza