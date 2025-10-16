This MS Visual Studio Professional 2022 Course bundle has everything you need to learn to code for just $46

TL;DR: Save 97% when you bundle Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 with the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $45.97, normally $1,999.

Take your coding skills to the next level with the program and the coursework you need to succeed, and get a great deal when you do it. Right now, you can get Microsoft Visual Studio Professional and the Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle for $45.97, 97% off the regular combined price of $1,999.

Microsoft Visual Studio Professional 2022 is a fully featured development environment that lets you write quality code and collaborate with colleagues. It's the first iteration of Visual Studio Professional that has 64-bit IDE for large projects and complex workloads. With your purchase from this Microsoft-verified partner, you get 2022 version Microsoft Visual Studio Professional for one desktop or mobile device, with lifetime access. (Note that the program isn't compatible with iOS for iPhone or iPad, Android for tablets, or Chromebooks.)

The deal also includes the 2024 Premium Learn to Code Certification Bundle, 16 comprehensive courses that will hone your coding skills across the most critical applications. Each course, valued at $100 apiece, offers hours of well-planned lessons for beginning and intermediate learners that you can access 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for life. Included in the Premium Learn to Code Certification bundle are:

Learn to Code with Python 3

C++ for Absolute Beginners

ChatGPT Series: OpenAI Fundamentals

MySQL & SQL for Beginners

The Complete Python Course: Learn Python by Doing

Google Assistant Automation IoT Development

Computer Vision & Deep Learning with OpenCV and Python: Build 15 Projects

JavaScript Complete Guide with Practical JavaScript Projects

Web Development with Vuex

Flutter & Dart: Complete Flutter Dart Programming Course

Java Programming for Complete Beginners

Salesforce Platform App Builder Certification Training

ChatGPT for Salesforce Development

2024 Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp

Game Development and Coding for Kids

Taken together, this deal has all the tools a beginner needs to sharpen their skills and expand their coding abilities with Python, SQL, JavaScript, Salesforce, and more. Get the development environment you need and the courses that will let you unlock its potential, all for a great deal.

