Trump overhauling IRS to prosecute Democratic donors

The Trump administration is preparing changes at the IRS that would allow the agency to pursue criminal investigations of left-leaning groups more easily, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gary Shapley, an adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has drawn up a list of potential targets that includes major Democratic donors. Among those on the list are billionaire George Soros and his affiliated groups, according to a senior IRS official and another person briefed on the list.

The plan would install Trump allies at the IRS criminal investigative division and reduce the involvement of IRS lawyers in criminal investigations. The changes coincide with Trump's broader directive to Bessent to identify financial networks the president says are fomenting political violence. Senior IRS lawyers have privately warned that at least one case appears to be a vindictive prosecution and politically motivated.

