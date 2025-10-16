U.S. passport drops out of top 10 for first time in 20 years

The U.S. passport dropped out of the top 10 most powerful passports globally for the first time since the Henley Passport Index began tracking rankings 20 years ago, according to data released this week. The passport now sits at No. 12, tied with Malaysia, offering visa-free access to 180 destinations—down from its No. 1 position in 2014.

Singapore tops the current list with visa-free travel to 193 of 227 worldwide destinations, followed by South Korea (190) and Japan (189). The decline stems from several factors, including the Trump administration's suspension of visa issuance to travelers from 12 nations in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia, plus heavy restrictions on seven more countries. The U.S. also lost visa-free access to Brazil in April and was excluded from China's and Vietnam's expanding visa-free lists.

Christian Kaelin, creator of the index, said the shift "signals a fundamental shift in global mobility and soft power dynamics," adding that "nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind."

A State Department spokesperson told Axios that officials remained confident in the passport's strength and noted that Americans still enjoy visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to hundreds of destinations worldwide.

