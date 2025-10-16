Universal Kids Resort to challenge Disney with seven themed lands in Texas

Comcast NBCUniversal opened Epic Universe, a brand new incredible and innovative theme park in Orlando this past Spring, but it's not done with its investment in the theme park space. It is building another brand new park, in Frisco, Texas, due to open in 2026, that will be focused on appealing to younger children: Universal Kids Resort. Universal just revealed much of what it will contain.

Universal announced seven lands for the park:

DreamWorks' Shrek's Swamp

DreamWorks' Puss in Boots Del Mar

Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

DreamWorks' TrollsFest

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Isle of Curiosity

This represents a continuation of Universal's new commitment to its own intellectual property, as opposed to the strategy it's used through much of its theme park history, of licensing characters and franchises from other companies. And it's a good bet: Disney may have the more iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Dumbo, and Peter Pan, but children today have just as much or more affection for Universal's Trolls, Minions, Shrek, and Jurassic World.

With another new Universal theme park being planned for the UK, Universal is clearly making huge investment in the theme park space. Disney's apparent response to this threat to its supremacy is not to open new theme parks (aside from an announced partnership with an Abu Dhabi company for a park in the UAE), but to invest in the expansion and rejuvenation of its existing parks.

Universal just released concept art for each of the lands. It looks as though this park is focusing on play spaces and character meetings, as opposed to elaborate rides.

Shrek's Swamp:

Puss in Boots Del Mar:

Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club:

Jurassic World Adventure Camp:

TrollsFest:

SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom:

Isle of Curiosity:

