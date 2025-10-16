Video of Epstein when asked about Donald Trump and underage girls

If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment? — Convicted felon Donald J. Trump

Just a reminder that known sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein pled the Fifth, Sixth, and Fourteenth amendments when asked if he and his close friend Donald had spent time "socializing" with underage girls.

Not satisfied to only plead the Fifth, by invoking all three, Epstein signals that the question could expose him to criminal liability. He is also demanding the protections of counsel and fair procedure, and Trump's dear friend resists being compelled to testify.

The video link to Epstein's deposition is here. Trump has been held liable for sexual assault, and accused of "sexual misconduct" over two dozen times, at least one of which claims to have been thirteen years old when Trump purportedly raped her.

