White House military show could shut major California freeway

The Trump White House is planning a military celebration at Camp Pendleton that may require closing a chunk of I-5 that carries 80,000 people daily between Orange and San Diego counties. The reason? Navy ships reportedly need to fire live ordnance over the freeway onto the base.

The event celebrates the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary, which is genuinely worth honoring. But, as reported in the Los Angeles Times, California officials say they've received no coordination from the feds about this "Sea to Shore" spectacular featuring VP JD Vance and 15,000 attendees. Camp Pendleton's advisory mentions "live-fire training with high-explosive munitions."

Vance, the first Marine veteran VP, deserves better than being the face of this organizational disaster. So do the Marines being celebrated, and definitely the tens of thousands of Californians about to experience traffic hell because someone in the White House thought "logistics" is a woke word.

