All short viral video suspect now

If most of us can still identify AI-generated video when wary of it, many of us are easily fooled in the moment and some of us are already lost to the slop. The era of six-legged gymnasts is history, thanks to OpenAI's Sora 2 and other new video generators. After two weeks of adorable and amusing and alarming and outright appalling chaos, Sora now offers frame-by-frame storyboarding for pro users on the web, and all users can generate up to 15 seconds of content.

The new Sora Pro feature that builds storyboards and executes them is really interesting. Here is my prompt "an ad for the abstract concept of the feeling you get after falling asleep on your arm"Notice the high character (and hand) consistency, multiple shots, narration, composition. All the AI. — Ethan Mollick (@emollick.bsky.social) 2025-10-17T03:15:56.948Z

Matt Round summarizes the problem: "what happens when anyone can create what we currently think of as a gimmicky viral video and people are browsing whole apps of the stuff? Will they crave more & more outlandish/outrageous content? Or quickly get bored and want slower things with human provenance?"

Put succinctly, your sad-ass cat has nothing on random animals bouncing on trampolines or performing Beethoven on a Steinway grand. Silver lining: Mr. Beast is cooked.