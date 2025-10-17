All short viral video suspect now

If most of us can still identify AI-generated video when wary of it, many of us are easily fooled in the moment and some of us are already lost to the slop. The era of six-legged gymnasts is history, thanks to OpenAI's Sora 2 and other new video generators. After two weeks of adorable and amusing and alarming and outright appalling chaos, Sora now offers frame-by-frame storyboarding for pro users on the web, and all users can generate up to 15 seconds of content.
Matt Round summarizes the problem: "what happens when anyone can create what we currently think of as a gimmicky viral video and people are browsing whole apps of the stuff? Will they crave more & more outlandish/outrageous content? Or quickly get bored and want slower things with human provenance?"
Put succinctly, your sad-ass cat has nothing on random animals bouncing on trampolines or performing Beethoven on a Steinway grand. Silver lining: Mr. Beast is cooked.