

Bashar al-Assad, the man who killed 202,000 civilians including 23,000 children, gassed 1,400 people to death in a single attack, and ran a torture network so sadistic that prisoners were kept in cells with rotting corpses, is now spending his days in a Moscow luxury apartment playing video games, Die Zeit reports

Russia granted the 60-year-old former Syrian president asylum on "humanitarian grounds," because it's important to be nice to people who built concentration camps where detainees were beaten, electrocuted, raped, and starved, who dropped barrel bombs on neighborhoods for fun, who used chemical weapons like they were going out of style, and whose intelligence agencies perfected torture techniques that would scare medieval inquisitors.

The deal required Assad to stay out of politics entirely, which he's honoring by grinding through his Steam backlog while Syrian mass graves are still being excavated. Syria's interim president wants him extradited to face justice for crimes against humanity, but the Kremlin said nyet.

Somewhere in Moscow, a war criminal is complaining about game balance while survivors of his torture chambers are still being identified by their dental records.

Previously:

• Poor little dictator's wife can't get her cancer treatment in London's posh hospitals

• Rebels post video of Assad's collection of luxury cars

• Look at the Assad family's boring-ass bunker

• Assad family snaps 'found in palace'