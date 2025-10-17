"Bolton deserves to be prosecuted," says former CIA officer Michael Sellers

Former CIA officer Michael Sellers reviewed the 26-page federal indictment against John Bolton and says, "Bolton deserves to be prosecuted."

Sellers, who held the same clearances Bolton had, acknowledges that Trump is going after his critics — but he says the evidence justifies the charges.

The indictment details 18 felony counts under the Espionage Act, alleging Bolton removed classified materials marked Top Secret/SCI while serving as National Security Adviser, then transmitted them via his personal AOL email to family members lacking security clearances.

What Sellers finds most damning is Bolton's "diary"—contemporaneous notes of National Security Council meetings and communications with foreign leaders that he typed at home and emailed to relatives "for safekeeping and editing." Sellers writes, "This makes my skin crawl. The level of arrogance and entitlement is breathtaking."

The case worsened when Iranian hackers breached Bolton's AOL account in 2021. According to the indictment, "forensic analysis determined that unauthorized actors accessed and exfiltrated files containing the defendant's handwritten and typed notes relating to national defense information." Bolton reportedly described the stolen material as "personal correspondence" without mentioning classified content.

"Bolton spent decades demanding harsh penalties for others who mishandled secrets," Sellers says. "His consistency now will be measured by whether he accepts that the same standard applies to him."

