Electric vehicle resale values crash worldwide in 2025

The secondhand electric vehicle market is hemorrhaging value worldwide, creating financial crises for fleet operators and individual owners alike. When India's BluSmart ride-hailing service collapsed in April, its fleet of electric cars, originally worth over $12,000, flooded the market at around $3,000, as reported in Rest of World. Tesla owners in the U.S. are watching their 2023 Model Ys lose 42% of their value in just two years, while comparable Ford F-150 trucks depreciated only 20%.

The problem stems from uncertainty about battery lifespan. "For gas cars, there's a 100-year process behind them based on odometer and major maintenance schedules," Andrew Garberson of Seattle startup Recurrent told Rest of World. "Electric cars have fewer moving parts, and a lot of the value of the car is tied up in one component — the battery." A U.K. study found 3-year-old EVs lost more than half their value compared with 39% for gas cars.

Fleet operators are suffering the most. Hertz reported a $2.9 billion loss in 2024, mainly driven by plummeting EV values, according to its February 2025 earnings call. The rental company dumped 30,000 EVs, with Teslas bought for over $40,000 reselling under $20,000.

Battery research offers some hope: Recurrent data shows batteries deteriorate just 1-2% annually, with only 1% of post-2016 cars needing replacements. "The data is helping people have confidence in used EV batteries," Garberson said. "As confidence rises, so will resale prices."

