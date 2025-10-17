First look at Laurence Fishburne in The Witcher looks like a bad SNL skit

If there's one thing Netflix's The Witcher show knows how to do, it's waste talented actors. After tossing Cavill out (and any audience goodwill they might have along with him), showrunners have attempted to recover by introducing beloved Matrix escapee Laurence Fishburne as doctor, vampire, and Geralt's best buddy Emiel Regis.

Players of the Witcher video games might recognize him from the third game's excellent Blood and Wine DLC… or not, given that Fishburne's physical transformation for the role seems to have amounted to putting on a Pepé Le Pew wig. The flat studio lighting isn't helping much either.

Evidently, the production team learned nothing from Season 1's widely-ridiculed Nilfgaardian ballsack armor. I know how expensive this show must be, which makes it all the harder to square with the end product looking so cheap. At least we still have the fourth Witcher game coming up…