Grandpa Puddin' Brains and the train to Hawai'i

At a White House meeting, Trump's bizarre "train to Hawai'i" remark drew new scrutiny over his mental fitness and grip on facts.



"She wanted a tunnel from the mainland to Hawaii," said Trump. "Then she said, 'Well, we can't do that, so we're gonna build a railroad to Hawaii.' Do you remember? She's a current, sitting senator, a Democrat. She wants a railroad to go to Hawaii. You know who that is, right?"

The New Republic reported on the incident, speculating that it may be another potential indication of the president's cognitive decline.

"The president's statement is a nesting doll of inaccuracies, stemming back to a 2019 joke Hirono made regarding misinformation about the content of the Green New Deal," wrote Robert McCoy. "At the time, conservative media outlets and politicians were spreading the false claim that the Green New Deal would eliminate air travel and replace it with high-speed rail."