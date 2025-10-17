I'm officially on board for whatever Vince Gilligan is cooking

After the back-to-back knockout hits of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, I'd trust showrunner Vince Gilligan with my life, or at least my viewership. His next project, an Apple TV original starring BCS alum Rhea Seehorn, has received little in the way of marketing beyond a few cryptic teasers each providing a short glimpse into the show's perplexing world. Recently, however, we've been treated to a full-length teaser actually explaining a little bit of what the hell is going on. I can't lie: I'm hyped.

Pluribus, from what can be pieced together, stars Seehorn as a depressed author who proves to be the only known person on the planet immune to a virus that has turned the rest of the world into an eternally happy hivemind. Creepier than the basic idea of happiness zombies is how nice they are to her, bending over backwards to serve her needs even as they work on a way to overcome her immunity and bring her into the fold. In short, imagine a world where everyone is Todd from Breaking Bad.

Two seasons have already been ordered, so it remains to be seen how well that concept holds up over time — but if there's any TV writer with goodwill to spare right now, it's probably Vince.