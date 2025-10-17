An MRI can often give doctors the best information about an illness or injury. However, the large, noisy machines can be frightening, especially to children, who may already be facing a scary medical situation. To help ease the stress of the procedure for kids, LEGO has designed a LEGO MRI scanner set, and donates them free to hospitals. More than ten thousand sets have already been distributed and more than a million children have played with them.

The set allows children to go through the entire process playing with LEGO, even sitting in the waiting room. The results have been overwhelmingly positive.

New research conducted by the LEGO Group revealed that 96% of healthcare professionals globally who used the LEGO MRI Scanner set say the model helps alleviate children's anxiety, and 46% report that it has reduced the need for sedation or anesthesia during MRI procedures. LEGO

The Medical College of Wisconson MRI Safety Committee has also produced this fantastic PSA for first responders about MRI Safety using LEGO. LAPD should use this video to train their officers. Ammosexual members of the public could also benefit.

