No Kings Day is for patriots — red, blue, and purple

This weekend's No Kings protests will draw huge crowds of peaceful red-blooded patriots — Democrats and Republicans alike — who don't like the idea of fascism in America. The coastal cities — New York, San Francisco, Seattle — will be well represented. That matters. But research shows the most effective protests occur in smaller cities and towns, especially in politically divided areas, when local leaders show up: ministers, business owners, civic groups, people with deep roots in the community.

Counties where the 2024 presidential vote was nearly split down the middle include places like Bucks County, Pennsylvania (49.32% to 49.39%), Green County, Wisconsin (49.12% to 49.39%), and New Hanover County, North Carolina (49.60% to 48.98%). In these communities, large turnouts send a different message than protests in predictably blue strongholds.

When a protest fills the town square in Fargo, North Dakota, or Muskegon, Michigan, it demonstrates that opposition to executive overreach crosses party lines. It shows that concern about constitutional limits isn't a coastal elite issue. It proves that Americans in every corner of the country care about checks and balances.

Find your local No Kings protest here. If you live in a swing county, your presence matters even more. Bring your neighbors. Invite local leaders. Show up where it counts most: in the places where democracy hangs in the balance every election cycle.

And if you're wondering whether protests really help, the answer is yes! Find out why here.

