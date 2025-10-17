"Primate" tries to turn a chimpanzee into a slasher villain

The idea of "January movies" — low-budget, low-viewership films pushed out in the off-season — is a fascinating one. These are, essentially, movies for no one, created more to trawl for tickets than actually say anything. If that's the case, Paramount's just-announced and inexplicably much-hyped Primate looks like the most January movie to ever do it.

Look, I get it, chimpanzees are scary. Even "socialized" ones snap at the drop of a hat and have enough power in those freaky little limbs to seriously mess an average person up. This was a big part of Nope, an actually good horror movie! They are still apes, though, and the idea of a group of teenagers being terrorized by just one for an entire weekend seems a little laughable.

I think it turned from a horror to a comedy the moment it was revealed that the chimp had stolen one character's car keys to prevent her from driving away, like any reasonable person would have done in the first ten minutes. Honorable mention goes to "Get in the pool! Ben can't swim!"