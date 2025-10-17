Stand up, not down: join No Kings and resist authoritarianism

We say "No Kings" to unchecked power, threats to democracy, and crackdowns. Rally peacefully with us on Oct 18 across the U.S. Find your city.

Daily protests have been taking place across the United States. From Portland's inflatable party to Chicagoans' defiance in the face of masked goons, patriotic Americans have been inspired, and tomorrow is the day the masses will stand together. Republican lawmakers have been declaring the protests "anti-American," but they are the ones flying Nazi flags in their offices, and excusing outrageous behavior from their "young" leadership.

I'll be attending one of the many rallies in Los Angeles. Find the one nearest you and be heard.

