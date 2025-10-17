Surfing sea otter defends its spot in the line-up

A Santa Cruz surfer says a sea otter bit her foot and then hijacked her surfboard, refusing to give it back for 20 minutes at Steamer Lane. She should have paid more attention to etiquette.

When first responders arrived, they found the surfer in the water and the otter lounging on her board.

Lifeguards eventually got her surfboard back.

For the past two summers, the notorious "Otter 841" went on a surfboard stealing spree in Santa Cruz.

It's not clear if this thief is the same otter or just a copycat as the tracker that was originally on "Otter 841" is no longer on her and there is no current way to confirm her identity.