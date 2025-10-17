Trump commutes fellow fraudster George Santos's sentence

Grifter-in-Chief Donald Trump has stepped in to have convicted fraud George Santos's sentence commuted.

Convicted felon and real estate fraud Donald Trump announced via his diminutive social media network that he has commuted the prison sentence of former Congressman George Santos, the ex-Republican lawmaker expelled from the House and convicted of both wire fraud and identity theft. The Orange Menace described Santos as "a rogue" who had been "horribly mistreated," saying he signed a commutation "releasing George Santos from prison immediately." The move drew swift backlash from ethics advocates and former Justice Department officials, who called it another example of Trump using presidential powers to protect disgraced political figures.

"George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life," the president added. Trump's commutation comes just months after Santos, 37, surrendered on July 25 to serve 87 months in prison. CNN

