Watch a not-quite-as-smart-as-the-average bear fail to get a treat

"Let's get us a trash-a-can," said this not smarter than the average bear.

Bears are pretty good at getting into trash cans, cars, or anything else they can smell something that seems attractive to eat. I've had to rely on four or five bungee cords just to keep raccoons out of my cans. Seems we've designed bear-proof cans that work.

