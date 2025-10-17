Watch giraffes and cheetahs gather at desert oasis in livecam video

Screenshot of watering hole livecam of Namibia's Gondwana Namib Park Screenshot of watering hole livecam of Namibia's Gondwana Namib Park

For nearly two decades, a solar-powered camera in Namibia has been streaming live video in one of Earth's harshest environments. Since 2006, the Gondwana Namib Park waterhole camera has broadcast thirsty wildlife gathering at a desert oasis in Namibia, offering global audiences a front-row seat to nature's daily drama.

The waterhole, 8 kilometers from Namib Desert Lodge, attracts gemsbok, springbok, giraffes, mountain zebras, and ostriches seeking relief from the relentless desert heat.

Occasionally, predators like cheetahs make appearances. The setup operates through a solar-powered borehole that fills a reservoir, with a water float monitor automatically opening when levels drop.

