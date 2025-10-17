Watch giraffes and cheetahs gather at desert oasis in livecam video

For nearly two decades, a solar-powered camera in Namibia has been streaming live video in one of Earth's harshest environments. Since 2006, the Gondwana Namib Park waterhole camera has broadcast thirsty wildlife gathering at a desert oasis in Namibia, offering global audiences a front-row seat to nature's daily drama.

The waterhole, 8 kilometers from Namib Desert Lodge, attracts gemsbok, springbok, giraffes, mountain zebras, and ostriches seeking relief from the relentless desert heat.

Occasionally, predators like cheetahs make appearances. The setup operates through a solar-powered borehole that fills a reservoir, with a water float monitor automatically opening when levels drop.

