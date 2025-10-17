Watch Hakeem Jeffries accurately describe Karoline Leavitt

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries appears to have finally recognized the damage Karoline "The Mouth of Moron" Leavitt is inflicting on the nation.

After months of deceiving the American people, spewing disdain, and attacking journalists who dare ask probing questions, Karoline Leavitt has surpassed even the awfulness of her predecessors. If Jeffries and other Democrats start attacking her wildly untrue statements, it could reframe the political conversation from "who yells louder" to "who has facts and credibility." It seems Hakeem is finally adding some "opposition" to "principled opposition."

